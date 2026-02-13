Russian drone attack kills one at Black Sea port, six injured

Three Ukrainian brothers, including an eight-year-old, were killed near the eastern front line and a Russian drone attack killed one person and injured six others at one of Ukraine's Black Sea ports near Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

The mother and grandmother of the brothers - two of whom were 19 - were injured in the attack late on Thursday, the local prosecutors in the Donetsk region said on Friday.

The ports are Ukraine's key maritime export arteries, crucial for its foreign trade and the survival of its wartime economy. Moscow has stepped up its attacks on both them and Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and Kyiv has targeted Russian oil facilities, as US-led efforts to end the war stall.

"Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on social media. Infrastructure belonging to a business as well as fertiliser warehouses and vehicles, including freight wagons, were damaged, Kuleba said, adding that the attack sparked a fire.