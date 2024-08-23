Russian cargo ship destroyed in attack on Kavkaz Port in Crimea

Russian officials said the freight-only Ro-Ro vessel Conro Trader was pierside at the Port of Kavkaz with a cargo of fuel tanks when the attack occurred. The strikes triggered an onboard explosion and subsequent fires, which then left the vessel heavily damaged that it sank shortly afterwards.

Local authorities have begun efforts to limit the possible spread of pollution caused by the incident, though there is no confirmation that oil spills have been detected in the port's waters. Russian media meanwhile reported that the damage was limited to the vessel and that all crewmembers and port personnel are safe.