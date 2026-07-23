Russia targets key Ukrainian ports and ships, claiming these were aiding military

Russia said on Wednesday it had struck the Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Chornomorsk, hitting port infrastructure and vessels that it said were supporting the Ukrainian military.

Russia's defence ministry said the latest strikes had targeted a dry-cargo ship unloading at Chornomorsk port, as well as a military cargo store and fuel and lubricant storage tanks.

It said it had also hit loading and storage facilities at Odessa, and a dry-cargo ship and a bulk carrier that were transporting cargo to Odesa for the Ukrainian military.