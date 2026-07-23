Russia targets key Ukrainian ports and ships, claiming these were aiding military

Russia said on Wednesday it had struck the Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Chornomorsk, hitting port infrastructure and vessels that it said were supporting the Ukrainian military.
Russia's defence ministry said the latest strikes had targeted a dry-cargo ship unloading at Chornomorsk port, as well as a military cargo store and fuel and lubricant storage tanks.
It said it had also hit loading and storage facilities at Odessa, and a dry-cargo ship and a bulk carrier that were transporting cargo to Odesa for the Ukrainian military.
Russian drones also hit three warehouses storing Ukrainian drones, the ministry added in a statement.
A Russian Defence Ministry statement posted late on Wednesday evening on social media said Russian drones had, throughout the day, struck four cargo ships and a bulk carrier in Black Sea waters and in the port of Chornomorsk. It said the vessels were carrying cargoes benefiting the Ukrainian military.
Reuters could not independently verify the content of the statement.
Nearly four-and-a-half years into the war, Russia and Ukraine have stepped up military activity in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, with each side attacking dozens of ships including oil tankers and cargo vessels.
(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Ros Russell, Ron Popeski and David Gregorio)