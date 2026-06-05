Russia says Ukraine killed Azerbaijani crew in cargo ship drone strike

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of killing Azerbaijani crew on board two cargo vessels headed for a Russian port, in a drone attack which Baku said had killed at least five of its citizens.

Ukraine said earlier on Friday that its drones had struck five ships in the ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov, as well as in the coastal waters of Russian-controlled territories.

Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukrainian drone forces, said in a statement that his drones had hit dry cargo ships and a tanker that were involved in, "stealing," Ukrainian grain and transferring military cargo and fuel, with the names of the vessels painted over and their radars turned off.