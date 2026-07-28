Acts of War

Russia frames attack on Iranian ship as reason for destroying Ukraine

Excerpt of video showing an alleged Iranian ship on fire after Ukrainian attack in Caspian Sea
Excerpt of video showing an alleged Iranian ship on fire after Ukrainian attack in Caspian SeaX.com
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The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea should be considered as an assault on Iran itself and showed how important it was to eliminate what it said was the threat from Kyiv.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Ukrainian attack, saying it resulted in an explosion that killed one sailor and injured another. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv had struck vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused Ukraine of widening the geographical scope of what he called its "terrorist attacks".

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Vessel attack sparks fresh conflict between Russian-allied Iran and Ukraine

Peskov accused Kyiv of blowing up Germany's Nord Stream pipelines - something it denies - and of hurting Kazakhstan's interests by targeting CPC pipeline infrastructure.

"This threat must be neutralised and definitively destroyed," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

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