Russia claims attacks on Ukrainian ships and military supply port

Russian forces on Tuesday struck at least two Ukrainian vessels, including a bulk carrier delivering military cargo in the Black Sea and a vessel in the port of Mykolaiv, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

It said it had also targeted the port of Mykolaiv itself.

"As a result of strikes using loitering munitions and attack drones, infrastructure facilities at the transhipment complex at the port of Mykolaiv used for the delivery and storage of military cargo, as well as fuel and lubricant tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were hit," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.