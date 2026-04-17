Russia attacks Ukraine's Danube port again, drone strays into Romania

A Russian overnight drone attack damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine's largest Danube river port Izmail and one drone strayed into Romanian territory, Ukrainian and Romanian authorities said on Friday.

The port lies on the southwestern tip of Ukraine facing Romanian territory across the Danube. It has become an important and frequently hit logistical area for wartime Ukraine.

The attack triggered fires, which were quickly brought under control by the emergency services. Administrative and production buildings, as well as railway infrastructure facilities, were damaged, Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories said.