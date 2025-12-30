Panama-flagged ships hit as Russia intensifies Odessa port attacks

Odessa and the wider region nearby are home to the Black Sea ports that are crucial for Ukraine's foreign trade and the survival of its wartime economy. Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural products.

During nearly four years of the war, the role of Odessa and its two other ports of Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk as major trading hubs grew as other Ukrainian ports were destroyed, occupied or disrupted by Russia's forces.

In the past several months, maritime warfare between Ukraine and Russia has intensified.