Panama-flagged ship caught in Russian drone strike on Ukraine port

One of the strikes caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished, he said. Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority said the port continued to operate.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said that a berth and a barge were damaged at the port, while a building housing a workshop was destroyed by the strikes. Two passenger buses and seven cars were also destroyed, he added.

Six private buildings also came under attack, with their roofs damaged. An ambulance was also damaged, Kiper said, adding that no one was hurt in the attack.