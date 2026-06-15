One dead after Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian port of Temryuk

A Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and sparked a fire at a sea terminal in the southern Russian port of Temryuk, in the Krasnodar region, governor Veniamin Kondratiev said on Saturday on a social media messaging platform.

Ukraine's military and the SBU security service said that Ukrainian drones hit several targets in Russia during overnight attacks - the oil and gas terminal in the Russian Krasnodar region and also an oil processing and pumping facility in the Volgograd region.

Ukraine continues to pummel Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks to resolve the four-year Ukraine war have stalled.