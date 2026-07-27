One dead after Russian drones hit long-blockaded ships in Ukraine

Russian drone attacks on port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv region early on Monday and on Sunday killed one person and damaged three civilian vessels, a local official said.

Acting Regional Governor Heorhii Reshetilov said on a social media messaging platform that a 48 year-old man had been killed during a Monday morning attack on port infrastructure.

Ukraine's seaports authority said in a later statement that the vessels had been blockaded in the ports since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and have not been carrying out commercial voyages.

The seaports authority said one person was killed and others injured in the overnight strikes, without giving the number of those injured.