Novatek's Ust-Luga repairs could take months, sources say
Russian energy company Novatek's repairs to damage caused by a fire at its complex in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga are likely to take several months, four market sources said on Thursday.
Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone started the fire at Novatek's Ust-Luga terminal early on August 24, the regional governor said on Telegram.
Operations at the complex, including fuel loadings, were fully shut on Sunday, Reuters sources added.
Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The Ust-Luga complex has three processing units with a capacity of three million tonnes a year each and refines stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil.
The complex also allows trans-shipment of stable gas condensate for exports.
(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow Addittional reporting by Trixie Yap in Singapore and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by David Goodman )