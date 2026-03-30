More Ukrainian drones strike Russian port of Ust-Luga

Russia's Baltic Ust-Luga port, one of its largest petroleum export hubs, was damaged again on Sunday by a Ukrainian drone attack which sparked a blaze later brought under control, Russian officials said.

It followed several Ukrainian drone strikes last week on Russia’s western energy corridor when facilities at the ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk came under fire, igniting storage tanks and forcing a suspension of oil and oil product loadings.

The regional governor of Leningrad said firefighters had brought the fire at the port and nearby sites on Sunday under control.