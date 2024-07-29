Israeli warship intercepts drone near Karish gas field

A navy corvette equipped with the C-Dome system, the navalised version of the IDF's Iron Dome air defence missile system, conducted the interception of the UAV, which Israeli intelligence believes was launched by Iran-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah. The interception occurred near the Karish gas field in the northern reach of Israel's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), IDF officials said on Saturday, July 27.

The IDF stated that the UAV was intercepted before it could pose a threat to the gas field. However, it is not known whether the drone was armed or was simply conducting reconnaissance.