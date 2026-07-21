India protests to Russia after four sailors die in Black Sea strike

India said it had summoned a senior Russian diplomat on Tuesday and expressed "grave concerns" after a missile strike killed four Indians on a Black Sea cargo ship that was leaving a Ukrainian port.

Ukraine said Russia hit the Golden Leo – a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria – with three cruise missiles on Sunday, killing 10 people, including four Indians.

Vladimir Ladanov, Russian chargé d’affaires, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs, a statement from the ministry said on Tuesday.