Houthi terrorist "prime minister" and other top officials killed in Israeli strike

The prime minister of Yemen's Houthi terrorist-run government and several other ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on the capital Sanaa, the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council said on Saturday, in the first such attack to kill senior officials.

A number of others were wounded in Thursday's strike, Mahdi al-Mashat added, without providing details.

Israel said on Friday that the airstrike had targeted the Iran-aligned group's chief of staff, defence minister and other senior officials and that it was verifying the outcome.