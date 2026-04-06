Fuel leak reported at Russia's Primorsk port following drone strike

Fuel leaked at Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, while NORSI oil refinery caught fire following a drone attack, Russian authorities said on Sunday.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the past month in an effort to inflict damage on Russia's key source of revenue and undercut its military might.

The governor of north-western Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko initially said a pipeline was damaged at Primorsk, one of Russia's main oil exporting outlets.