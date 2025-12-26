Fire at Russian Azov Sea port extinguished after Ukrainian drone attack

A blaze sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack at Russia's Azov Sea port of Temryuk has been put out, a local task force said on Friday. It also said the fuel reservoirs are being cooled down.
Two oil product tanks caught fire on Thursday at the southern Russian port of Temryuk after what regional authorities in the Krasnodar region said was a Ukrainian drone attack.
Flames covered an area of about 2,000 square metres, authorities at the Krasnodar operational headquarters said at the time on a social media messaging app.
Temryuk handles liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), oil products and petrochemicals, as well as grain and other bulk food commodities.
The incident follows a series of attacks on port infrastructure by both sides. On December 22, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged two vessels and two piers and triggered a fire in a village in Russia’s Krasnodar region, while Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odessa, damaging port facilities and a vessel.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)