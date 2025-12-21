Escalating Russian airstrikes aim to cut Ukraine off from sea, Zelenskiy claims

Russia is trying to sever Ukraine's access to the Black Sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed on Saturday, following days of ramped-up airstrikes on ports and energy facilities in the Odessa region and a critical route to the Moldova border.

Russia has unleashed an almost continuous drone and missile campaign against a region where ports key to Ukraine's foreign trade and fuel supplies operate, after Moscow threatened to cut, "Ukraine off from the sea."

Strikes have escalated even as the US pursues an uphill diplomatic drive to coax a deal to end the war. Ukraine held talks with the US team on Friday, and American negotiators were set to meet Russian officials in Florida on Saturday.