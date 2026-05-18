Chinese-owned ship among two struck by Russian drones in Ukraine

Russian drones hit two ships in the Black Sea approaching ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on Monday, including a Chinese-owned cargo vessel, Ukrainian authorities said, after a night of Russian attacks on the area.

Ukraine's seaports authority said that the strikes had hit two civilian vessels, one under Marshall Islands flag and another under Guinea-Bissau flag, both of which were heading to ports in the region.

The Ukrainian Navy reported a strike on the KSL Deyang, which it described as a Chinese-owned cargo ship sailed by Chinese crew under Marshall Islands flag. It posted a photo of the ship showing its name, with one of its sides partially charred.