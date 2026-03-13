Bodies of 84 Iranian sailors killed in attack off Sri Lanka to be repatriated

The bodies of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a US submarine attack on a warship off Sri Lanka's coast last week will be repatriated, a source in the Iranian embassy in Colombo and Sri Lankan media reported on Friday.

Iranian warship IRIS Dena was struck by a torpedo from a US submarine on March 4 while it was returning from a naval exercise in India amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has wreaked havoc on markets and disrupted trade and travel across the world.

A Sri Lankan court ordered this week that the bodies of the sailors killed in the attack, stored in a morgue in the southern port city of Galle's National Hospital, be handed over to the embassy of Iran.

The bodies will be repatriated on Friday by a special flight departing from Mattala International Airport, in the southern part of the Indian Ocean island nation, local media reported, citing the Sri Lankan defence ministry.