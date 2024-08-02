Four dead, one missing following boat mishap in Central Papua, Indonesia

The unidentified boat was ferrying passengers between Mimika and Potowaiburu regions when it encountered rough weather at around 13:00 local time on Thursday. The boat was then overcome by strong waves, which caused it to capsize.

Only eight survivors have been confirmed out of the 13 people who were on the boat at the time of the incident. Officials said search and rescue (SAR) operations are still ongoing in an attempt to locate and recover the last missing individual.