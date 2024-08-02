Four dead, one missing following boat mishap in Central Papua, Indonesia
Police officials in Indonesia have confirmed that four people were killed while a fifth has gone missing after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of the country's eastern province of Central Papua on Thursday, August 1.
The unidentified boat was ferrying passengers between Mimika and Potowaiburu regions when it encountered rough weather at around 13:00 local time on Thursday. The boat was then overcome by strong waves, which caused it to capsize.
Only eight survivors have been confirmed out of the 13 people who were on the boat at the time of the incident. Officials said search and rescue (SAR) operations are still ongoing in an attempt to locate and recover the last missing individual.
Maritime accidents are common in Indonesia. The country had often been regarded as one of the worst-performing in terms of ensuring the safety of passenger vessels, though recent years have seen a steady decline in the number of deaths resulting from incidents involving such vessels.