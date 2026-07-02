How Australia plans to tackle billions in defence cost overruns and delays

Australia announced changes on Thursday to the way it manages the delivery of defence projects, aiming to curb billions of dollars in cost overruns and lengthy delays.

The government said it would establish a special agency to oversee defence project delivery, overhaul the way project costs are assessed, and streamline decision-making by cutting bureaucracy.

The decision comes as the country undertakes a major build up of its military capacity, with projects including the AUKUS nuclear submarine pact, a continuous naval shipbuilding programme and investments to develop domestic missile and drone industries.