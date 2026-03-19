Hegseth: US objectives in Iran have not changed

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the United States' objectives in the war against Iran have not changed since strikes started on February 28.

The United States has carried out strikes against 7,000 targets inside Iran, and hit more than 40 Iranian mine-laying vessels and 11 submarines.

"Our objectives, given directly from our America-first president, remain exactly what they were on day one," Hegseth told reporters.

"These are not the media's objectives, not Iran's objectives, not new objectives. Our objectives - unchanged, on target and on plan," Hegseth added.