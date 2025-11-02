Hegseth urges closer ties with Vietnam amid prolonged arms supply talks

The United States wants deeper military ties with Vietnam, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday at the start of a visit to Hanoi, amid prolonged talks for the potential supply of military equipment to Washington's former foe.

The Southeast Asian nation, which relies heavily on Russian weapons, has been looking to diversify its arsenal for years. Talks with the United States, which lifted an arms embargo in 2016, gained momentum during the Biden administration but have not yet yielded any formal announcement on major items.