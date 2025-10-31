Hegseth tells China: US will "stoutly defend" Indo-Pacific interests

Hegseth told the Chinese minister of national defence that the United States was concerned about China’s activities in the disputed South China Sea and around Taiwan, he said in a post on social media that described their meeting as "good and constructive".

"We will continue discussions with the People’s Liberation Army on matters of mutual importance," he wrote after they met on the sidelines of a gathering of ASEAN defence ministers in the Malaysian capital.

"The United States does not seek conflict," he added. "It will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."