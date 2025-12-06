Hegseth says he would have ordered second strike on narco-boat

Hegseth on Saturday repeated his account of the day, saying that he had seen the first strike on September 2, but then left the room to attend another meeting. He declined to say whether the administration would release the full video, saying the issue was "under review".

The September 2 attack was the first of 22 on vessels in the southern Caribbean and Pacific carried out by the US military as part of a campaign to stem the flow of illegal drugs into the United States.

The strikes have killed 87 drug traffickers, with one carried out in the eastern Pacific on Thursday.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sergio Non and Alistair Bell)