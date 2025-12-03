Hegseth says he did not see survivors after first drug boat strike, backs decision to strike again 

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday he had watched the first US strike in September on a drug-smuggling vessel in real time but did not see survivors in the water or the second lethal strike that he described as being carried out in the "fog of war".

Hegseth, speaking at a cabinet meeting alongside President Donald Trump, defended the follow-up strike that has drawn bipartisan scrutiny from congress and concerns about the legality of the administration's moves.

The Pentagon chief's remarks were his most fulsome explanation of the events on September 2, when US forces blew up the first in a series of drug-carrying vessels as part of Trump's efforts to curtail the inflow of narcotics from Latin America and put pressure on Venezuela.