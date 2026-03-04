He said/she said: Has socialist Spain capitulated to US demands or not?

The White House said on Wednesday that Spain's socialist government had agreed to cooperate with the US military after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade, but Spain denied making such a deal.

Trump on Tuesday had vowed to sever trade with Madrid over its stance against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Asked about the issue on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had been told that Spain had relented.

"I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear. It is my understanding over the past several hours they've agreed to cooperate with the US military," Leavitt told a news briefing.