Greek-Korean partnership to build navy and coast guard vessels

Greece's Skaramangas Shipyards and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) of South Korea have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding the construction of new surface vessels for naval and coast guard use.

Skaramangas Shipyards said the MOU calls for cooperation between the two companies with the aim of jointly building surface vessels for the Hellenic Navy and the Hellenic Coast Guard.

The agreement will also cover maintenance, repair and overhaul services for naval and coast guard vessels as well as the development of unmanned surface vessels and combined manned-unmanned systems.