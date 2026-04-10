Germany's Merz seeks to prevent NATO split over Iran conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday he did not want the NATO alliance to split over the Iran war but played down reported threats by US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from NATO countries seen as not pulling their weight.

Speaking to reporters, Merz also said Germany was resuming talks with Iran in coordination with Washington and European allies, to help end a war that has killed thousands of people and sparked an energy crisis that is also hitting Germany.

The war has put intense strain on NATO - already shaky over the war in Ukraine and other issues. Trump has repeatedly called the alliance a "paper tiger" and threatened to withdraw from the alliance in recent weeks.