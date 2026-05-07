France's Macron urges Iran to free up Strait of Hormuz shipping

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he had held further talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which Macron had reaffirmed the importance of freeing up shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Macron added he had encouraged Iran's president to look at the plans by France and Britain to set up an international mission to lay the groundwork for safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have invited the Iranian president to take advantage of this opportunity, and I intend to discuss the topic with President Trump," Macron added on social media.