FEATURE | Why Persian Gulf nations fear a "managed" Hormuz leaves them exposed

Hormuz is a "golden asset", says Iranian security source

Iran's threats to gulf shipping during the war have broken long-standing taboos around the Strait, making its disruption a realistic lever in negotiations for the first time. Hormuz's central role was bluntly articulated by Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, in a post on social media on April 8.

“It’s not clear how the truce between Washington and Tehran will play out,” Medvedev said. “But one thing is certain -- Iran has tested its nuclear weapons. It is called the Strait of Hormuz. Its potential is inexhaustible.”

The remark cast Hormuz as leverage enabling Iran to raise costs and shape rules without crossing the nuclear threshold. Iranian security officials privately echo that view, describing the strait not as a contingency but as a long-prepared instrument of deterrence.

“Iran prepared for years for a scenario involving the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, planning every step,” said a senior Iranian security source. “Today it is one of Iran’s most effective tools -- a form of geographic leverage that serves as a powerful deterrent.”

The source described the Strait as a, “golden, invaluable asset rooted in Iran’s geography -- one the world cannot take away precisely because it flows from Iran’s location.”

A second Iranian source, close to the Revolutionary Guards, went further, suggesting that a long-standing taboo surrounding the use of Hormuz had now been broken. This source described Hormuz as a sword, "drawn from its sheath," that the US and regional states could not ignore, providing the region with leverage against external powers.