FEATURE | Toothless Europe releases strongly worded letter over Trump's Greenland ambitions

Leaders from major European powers and Canada performatively rallied behind Greenland on Tuesday, saying the Arctic island belongs to its people, following renewed interest by US President Donald Trump in taking over the neglected Danish territory.

Trump has in recent days repeated that he wants to gain control of Greenland, an idea first voiced in 2019 during his first presidency, arguing it is vital for the US military, and that Denmark has not done enough to protect it.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Monday dismissed concerns about Danish sovereignty.

"You can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else," Miller told CNN. "But we live in a world, in the real world, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power."