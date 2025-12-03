FEATURE | Putin meets Witkoff and Kushner for over four hours to discuss Ukraine peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin met US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday for talks on a possible way to end the deadliest European conflict since World War Two.

Just before the meeting, Putin warned Europe that it would face swift defeat if it went to war with Russia, and he dismissed European counter-proposals on Ukraine as being absolutely unacceptable to Russia.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war, but his efforts, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August and meetings with controversial Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have not brought peace.

A leaked set of 28 US draft peace proposals emerged last week, alarming Ukrainian and European officials who said it bowed to Moscow's main demands on NATO, Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine's army.

European powers then came up with a counter-proposal, and at talks in Geneva, the United States and Ukraine said they had created an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war.