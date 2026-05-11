FEATURE | No deal: Trump rejects Iran’s peace terms, oil prices climb

President Donald Trump's swift rejection of Iran's response to a US peace proposal sent oil prices higher on Monday amid concerns the 10-week-old conflict will drag on, keeping shipping through the Strait of Hormuz paralysed.

Days after the US floated an offer in the hopes of re-opening negotiations, Iran on Sunday released a response focused on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Tehran also included a demand for compensation for war damage and emphasised Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state TV said. It also called on the US to end its naval blockade, guarantee no further attacks, lift sanctions and end a US ban on Iranian oil sales, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

Within hours, Trump dismissed Iran's proposal with a post on social media. "I don't like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump wrote on social media, without giving further detail. The US had proposed an end to fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme.