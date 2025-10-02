FEATURE | Maritime security navigating an era of unprecedented challenges

The maritime industry has faced an extraordinary period of disruption over the past few years, from the Red Sea crisis and Ukraine conflict, to continued piracy threats in Southeast Asia.

As we navigate these challenges, the lessons learned are reshaping how we approach maritime security globally. Drawing from extensive experience contributing to the International Chamber of Shipping's Maritime Security Guide and frontline observations of recent crises, it's clear that the industry's resilience has been tested and proven, but significant challenges lie ahead.

The shifting maritime security landscape has necessitated a move from a geographical focus to a comprehensive threat-based methodology. The latest Best Management Practices (BMP) Maritime Security guidelines reflect this evolution, moving away from region-specific advice to a universal framework that allows companies to conduct thorough threat assessments for each voyage.

This transformation represents more than just a change in documentation; it's a philosophical shift toward proactive security management. The sequential layout of modern BMP guidelines enables companies of all sizes, from single-ship operators to hundred-vessel fleets, to apply consistent security standards.

The beauty of this approach lies in its universality; the fundamental threat assessment process has universal applicability, and its embedding in shipping companies' security culture has unquestionably enhanced industry-wide security.