FEATURE | Iranian jet fuel shipments to Myanmar circumvent sanctions on both countries

Illicit Iranian deliveries of jet fuel have powered an expansive bombing campaign by the Myanmar junta that has struck more than 1,000 civilian locations in 15 months, a Reuters investigation has found. Iran has also dispatched cargoes of urea, a key ingredient in the junta’s munitions, including the bombs it drops from drones and paragliders.

Taken together, the Iranian deliveries to Myanmar’s military have helped shift the dynamic of the five-year civil war, which pits the junta against an array of rebel groups, none of whom have a conventional air force or a ready supply of weapons as powerful as the bombs and missiles launched by fighter jets. And for Iran’s embattled government, the trade has brought in new revenue and influence as sanctions tighten and old allies lose power.

From October 2024 to December 2025, Iran delivered a total of about 175,000 tons of jet fuel to the junta in nine shipments from Reef and a larger sister ship, Noble, according to shipping documents reviewed by Reuters, and satellite imagery and analysis by the US firm SynMax Intelligence.

The documents and other shipping data show the two ships sailing out of Iran have been Myanmar’s primary suppliers of jet fuel since the deliveries began. The surge in Iranian imports also includes hundreds of thousands of tons of urea, Reuters found. The petrochemical product is typically a fertiliser ingredient but Myanmar’s junta also uses it in munitions, according to two soldiers who defected from the military.