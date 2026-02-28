FEATURE | Iran missiles bring war to Persian Gulf doorstep; hardens support for US–Israel campaign

Thunderous blasts and towering fireballs from Iranian missiles streaking across Persian Gulf states vindicated their leaders' long-held fears that Tehran can bring war to their doorstep, likely to harden Arab rulers' support for US–Israeli strikes.

Even in the Palm, Dubai's swankiest resort, explosions rattled buildings and hit a luxury hotel, sending panicked residents running for cover as missiles and interceptors tore across the sky. It was a stark sign that the conflict had spilled beyond Iran’s borders - just as Tehran had warned it would.

"What has now been proven is that we - not the United States - are in the line of fire," said Dr Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center. "When Iran struck, it struck the gulf first under the pretext of targeting US bases."

Analysts say Iran's strikes on gulf countries are meant to demonstrate that no US ally in the region is beyond reach, and to raise the cost of backing Washington’s campaign.

"The danger is that any miscalculation could push the region from an exchange of signals into an open war,” added al Ketbi.