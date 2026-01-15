FEATURE | Few troops arrive in Greenland as Europe talks up lasting NATO presence

European countries sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland on Thursday as Denmark said it was pressing on with plans for a "larger and more permanent" NATO presence to secure the island.

The limited European deployments, meant to help Denmark prepare military exercises, were seen as largely symbolic coming a day after a meeting of officials from the US, Denmark and Greenland failed to reach any break-through on the impasse.

After that meeting, US President Donald Trump repeated his assertion that Denmark could not be relied upon to protect its autonomous territory, Greenland, if Russia or China ever wanted to occupy it.