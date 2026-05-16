FEATURE | Canada deepens Arctic defense ties with Nordics after Trump comments

Since US President Donald Trump’s comments about seizing Greenland, authorities on the frozen island have been seeking help from a northern ally: Canada.

A reserve unit of the Canadian armed forces called the Rangers has long maintained a year-round presence in mostly inaccessible Arctic communities. For three years, authorities in Greenland and Denmark have consulted with Canadian officials on how to set up their own version of the Rangers — conversations that grew more urgent with growing fears of Russian hostility in the Arctic.

“The rhetoric coming out of the White House has sped up efforts to rebuff the idea that Arctic communities need the US to come in and save them,” said Whitney Lackenbauer, an honorary lieutenant-colonel Canadian Ranger involved in the talks, who spoke with Reuters during a recent 5,000-kilometer Arctic snowmobile trek by the Rangers. “The Nordic countries and Canada, we’re increasingly realizing we can come together in military and diplomatic ways to send a message that carries moral weight.”

As Canada attempts to pivot away from relying on the US to protect its vast Arctic, globalist-leftist prime minister Mark Carney is strengthening ties and exchanging security tips with the Nordic countries, which he describes as trusted partners. Canada's increased defense collaboration with the Nordics is part of Carney's effort to strengthen alliances between what he calls “middle powers” in a world where the United States is considered a less reliable partner.