FEATURE | Breakthrough nears as Iran reviews US plan for Persian Gulf peace

Iran said on Wednesday it was reviewing a new US proposal, after sources said Washington and Tehran were closing in on a one-page memorandum to end the war in the Persian Gulf while leaving tricky issues such as Iran's nuclear programme for later.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, cited by Iran's ISNA news agency, said Tehran would convey its response soon via Pakistan, which hosted the war's only peace talks and has since served as the main conduit for messages between the sides. US President Donald Trump said that Iran wanted to negotiate.

"We're dealing with people that want to make a deal very much, and we'll see whether or not they can make a deal that's satisfactory to us," he said at an event at the White House.