FEATURE | Air raids continue as Iran military dismisses Trump negotiation talk

Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes on Wednesday, as Iran's military rejected President Donald Trump's assertion the US was in negotiations to end the war which has roiled energy and financial markets, saying the US is negotiating with itself.

The rejection of negotiations by the unified command of the Iranian Armed Forces, which is dominated by the hardline elite Revolutionary Guards, comes amid reports the US has sent a 15-point plan for discussion to Tehran.

"Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you (Trump) negotiating with yourself?" the top spokesperson for Iran's joint military command, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, said on Iranian state TV.

"People like us can never get along with people like you."

"As we have always said...no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever."