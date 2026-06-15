FACTBOX | Everything you need to know about the new US-Iran peace deal

This is what the US and Iran, along with mediator Pakistan, have said about what is in the preliminary deal they have announced to end the war.

How the deal will be phased and what happens when

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had declared an immediate and permanent end of all military operations.

All sides have said the memorandum of understanding on an end to the war will be signed in Switzerland on Friday. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the memorandum would then be published.

Iran and the US have both said the Strait of Hormuz would start to reopen and the US blockade on Iranian ports start to lift as soon as the memorandum is signed.

Both sides have said negotiations on more difficult further areas of dispute - notably Iran's nuclear issue and US sanctions on Iran - will be conducted over the following 60 days.