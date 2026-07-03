European Commission seeks to fund large cross-border defence initiatives

The European Commission on Friday proposed five large-scale cross-border defence projects, opening the way for them to access EU funds.

The proposed European defence projects of common nterest include a drone and counter-drone project involving 26 EU member countries, Norway and Ukraine, and an eastern flank watch project consisting of 13 EU members, Norway and Ukraine.

It also includes an integrated maritime and seabed defence project, an air and missile defence and early warning project and a space-based defence project.