EU steps up Arctic security focus amid dispute with Trump on tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the bloc's executive arm is working on a package to support Arctic security and warned that tariffs proposed by US President Donald Trump over Greenland are a mistake.

"Arctic security can only be achieved together, and this is why the proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies," von der Leyen said in a speech at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

"The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July, and in politics as in business – a deal is a deal," she said.