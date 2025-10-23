EU pledges two more years of Ukraine aid, unveils new Russia sanctions

Belgium demands sharing of risk

De Wever called on all EU members to share the risks associated with the plan, meaning they would share the costs of any legal action pursued by Russia and contribute financially if the money ever had to be paid back.

He also said Russian frozen assets held by other countries should be part of the scheme.

"There must be transparency about the risk. There must be transparency about the legal basis for this decision," he said.

But Costa, arriving at the summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, made clear the EU would ensure Kyiv’s financial needs were covered for the next two years, with technical details to be decided later.

"We will take the political decision to ensure the financial needs of Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, including for the acquisition of military equipment," said Costa, who chairs summits of EU leaders.

The leaders are expected to task the European Commission to come up with a formal legal proposal on the frozen assets plan.