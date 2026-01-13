EU commissioner dramatically warns: Greenland issue "could end NATO"

The European Union can help provide security for Greenland, should Denmark request it, the European Commissioner for Defence and Space said on Monday. He warned that a US military takeover of Greenland would be "the end of NATO", a claim many dismiss as European alarmism.

Trump has said the United States must control Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China occupying the strategically located and minerals-rich Arctic territory. He says a US military presence there is not enough.

Denmark and the US, both NATO members, are scheduled to meet this week to discuss Greenland. Greenland and Denmark have said that Greenland is not for sale, but Trump has not ruled out taking it by force.

"I agree with the Danish prime minister that it will be the end of NATO, but also among people it will be also very, very negative," Commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Reuters at a security conference in Sweden.