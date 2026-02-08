Ethiopia and Eritrea clash over sea access, old conflicts

Ethiopia's foreign minister has accused neighbouring Eritrea of military aggression and of supporting armed groups inside Ethiopian territory, according to a letter seen by Reuters and verified by the foreign ministry.

The two longstanding foes who waged war against each other between 1998 and 2000, signed a peace deal in 2018 and were allies during Ethiopia's two-year war against regional authorities in the northern Tigray region.

But Eritrea was not a party to the 2022 agreement that ended the Tigray conflict, and relations between the two nations have plunged into acrimony since then.

Recent clashes between Tigrayan forces and Ethiopian troops have raised fears of a return to war.