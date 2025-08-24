Vietnam plans mass evacuation, China's Sanya shuts as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies

Vietnam plans to evacuate more than half a million people and has ordered boats to stay ashore, while the southern Chinese city of Sanya closed businesses and public transport on Sunday as the two countries braced for an intensifying Typhoon Kajiki.

The storm could make landfall along the southern coast of China's southern island province of Hainan from Sunday afternoon to evening, or skirt the southern coastline before heading toward Vietnam, China's National Meteorological Center said.